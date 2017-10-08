ISLAMABAD - Outgoing naval chief Admiral Zakaullah on Saturday handed over the command of the navy to Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi.

He passed the baton of command to Admiral Abbasi at a ceremony held at Naval headquarters in Islamabad. In his final speech as chief of naval staff, Admiral Zakaullah congratulated the incoming naval chief on assuming command.

Greeting Admiral Zafar Abbasi on becoming the new naval chief, the outgoing chief said that Pakistan was a gift from God and that defending the motherland was dearer to the officers of the navy than their own lives.

"Allah gave me the opportunity to defend the motherland," he said. "Our association with Pakistan Navy is a matter of pride," he added.

Admiral Zakaullah said that Pakistan Navy was one of the strongest naval forces in the world and that the country still faced security challenges.

"We are ever ready to defend ourselves against the traditional rival," he said.

Admiral Zakaullah disclosed that a deal of frigates had been finalised along with another pact pertaining to acquisition of eight submarines.

Admiral Zakaullah said he is proud to have led courageous officers of Pakistan Navy.

"The regional challenges are complex and far from being over. We believe it is important to maintain the regional balance of power," he said. "We have full capabilities to defend our country."

He added that Pakistan has signed a free-gate contract with China.

"We have signed a modern serviceship contract with China which will be prepared at Karachi shipyard," he said.

The outgoing naval chief said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will bring peace and prosperity in the region and Pakistan Navy is playing its due role in providing security to the projects related to it.

He said that Pakistan Navy will get Sea King helicopters from UK this year, and a submarine contract has been formalised.

Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi took commission in Navy's operations branch in 1981. He received his initial education from Royal Naval College Dartmouth. For his 39-year extensive services to the Navy he has also been conferred with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military).