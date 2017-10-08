SIALKOT - Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the government was making efforts to uphold the prestige of the parliament and the other state departments for strengthening the national institutions and ensuring the smooth way of development.

He was addressing a meeting of the local lawyers held at the Narowal District Bar Association at Narowal. The interior minister added that the government was also strengthening democracy, democratic system and democratic norms and values in the country by taking all the mainstream political parties in confidence over all the national and international issues.

He said, “All of us should respect the supremacy of the constitution and parliament, as it is the national obligation of everyone to play pivotal role in removing seen and unseen obstacles from the way of national development and prosperity.”

He said that the government would never allow anyone to derail the democratic system in the country, adding that the political elements busy in doing the negative politics were continuously deceiving the people by their political dramas.

He said that the people have become matured politically and the masses will again reject such political elements by bringing again the PML-N to power after the 2018 general elections.

He said that the PML-N was successfully winning the hearts and minds of the people due to which it will win 2018 general elections with the heavy mandate in 2018 general elections.

Later, the federal interior minister laid the foundation stone of Cancer Treatment Centre at Narowal DHQ Hospital. He told the newsmen that the centre has been established for providing medical treatment to the local patients at local level under the supervision of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

He said that Rs1,000 million would be spent on the project, which would be completed in a stipulated period of next twelve months. He added that the diagnostic centre would also help lessen the cancer patients' load on other cancer hospitals in Lahore and Islamabad.

CRACKDOWN: The Excise and Taxation Department has launched a crackdown on thousands of the transport vehicles' owners-turned-defaulters in Gujranwala Division's all the six Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahaud Din, Gujrat, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts for ensuring the early recovery of the prolonged pending their outstanding arrears in shape of the token taxes.

E&T officials said that the Department has formulated special recovery teams for the early recovery of the outstanding dues from these defaulters.

They said that the E&T Department had announced special 10 percent relaxation for these defaulters advising them to pay their dues and get 10 percent discount.

However, they remained reluctant to clear their arrears by using their complete political influence in this regard. The officials added that now the E&T Department has abolished this 10 percent special discount and has started a vigorous recovery campaign against these defaulters in Gujranwala Division.