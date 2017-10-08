MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday left for London on a 10-day official visit to various European countries so as to highlight the importance of early peaceful settlement to the Kashmir issue for everlasting peace in South Asia in particular and the world over in general.

He will address various scheduled ceremonies to mark the observance of Kashmir week in European Parliament in Belgium’s metropolis - Brussels besides attending other events and meetings with Pakistani and Kashmir Diaspora.

The PM is accompanied by Senior Minister AJK Ch. Tariq Farooq, MLA Raja Javed Iqbal and other senior officials of his staff as members of the entourage. The schedule of PM AJK visit to Europe is made short but précised.

Kashmir week in European Parliament will start from a picture exhibition in Brussels Press Club. The exhibition will consist of pictures of Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), victims of Pellet guns and massacre of Muslims in IOK.

Kashmir Council Europe Chairman Syed Ali Raza, officials of Pakistan diplomat mission in Europe and masses of Diaspora will welcome the PM.

Before leaving, he said,"We will present our issue in front of civilized European people in a new manoeuvre instead of old traditional way; it has been always our first endeavour to show our better performance in limited resources."

He said that Kashmir Diaspora conducts Kashmir week every year under the aegis of Kashmir Council Europe; members of European parliament and other noticeable personalities of civil society also attends this week events. The Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider reiterated that this is the occasion in which we can present our case of Kashmir issue more effectively.

He also praised the efforts of Chairman Kashmir Council Europe Syed Ali Raza and his team as they organize these events every year in Europe.