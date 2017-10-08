APML protests against hospital corruption

OUR STAFF REPORTER

GUJRANWALA

The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) staged a protest in front of District Headquarters Hospital against its medical superintendent.

The protesters led by APML divisional president Chaudhary Shoukat, alleged that the MS has failed to provide free medical facilities for the patients especially CT scan, MRI, Ultra Sound facilities. They alleged that the hospital staff with connivance of the MS receives heavy fee from the citizens while medicines provided by the government are being sold to the medical stores.

They demanded that the NAB should inquire into the corruption matter of the MS and take action against the corrupt elements.

INJURED: A young motorcyclist was injured by kite string on GT Road. It was reported that Asad, 25, was going on motorcycle when near Sheranwala Bagh a stray kite string fell on his neck resultantly he received a cut at neck and was shifted to hospital by rescue 1122.

Meanwhile, police traced out the accused involved in blind murder case. The SP civil lines said that a woman Ayesha was missed about two months before and later her dead body was found from a canal and case was registered in Ferozwala police station.

After scientific investigations by SHO Ferozwala it revealed that husband of the deceased woman was involved in his murder. He said that accused Arshad along with his companions tortured her wife brutally over second marriage issue and after her death threw the dead body in the canal. Police have arrested the accused Arshad while raids are being conducted for the arrest of other accused.

Indian woman’s body found in Sutlej River

OUR STAFF REPORTER

KASUR

The dead body of a woman was found at the bank of Sutlej River here the other day. The body came floating in water from Indian side through border area Allaky, said the official sources. Ganda Singh Wala Police registered a case on the complaint of Sutlej Rangers Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Abbas.