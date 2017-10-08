MIRPUR (AJK) - All is set in Azad Jammu Kashmir to observe the 11th anniversary of the history’s worst and deadliest earthquake of October 8, 2005.

The National Disaster Awareness Day with the glowing tributes to be paid to the martyrs and other victims of the worst catastrophe in the region. The anniversary will be observed as the National Disaster Awareness Day to mark the 12th anniversary of the calamity as ‘day of firmness and determination for reconstruction – in memory of earthquake martyrs’. People will hold special prayers for the rest of the departed souls of the quake victims in eternal peace and to express complete solidarity and sympathies with the survivors of the history’s most worst natural catastrophe.

Meanwhile, the students of various earthquake-hit government schools including Government Primary School in Kanshian area are forced to attend the classes in the open under the sky. A large number of schools were destroyed in the district due to 7.6 magnitude massive earthquake occurred at 08:50:39 on October 8, 2005 when 87,351 people were dead, over 75,266 injured and 2.8 million displaced.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques at Fajr across AJK for the departed souls of the earthquake victims. It will be a state holiday throughout AJK.

Major ceremony to mark the day will be held at the AJK University's Ground in the capital city of Muzaffarabad with the sign of deep-rooted love and affection by the government and the people of Pakistan as well as the national and international NGO’s and brotherly foreign countries which contributed their exceptional share for the rebuilding and rehabilitation of the quake-hit zone of AJK, the State National Disaster Management Authorities sources told this Correspondent on Saturday.

“Besides, special functions in various parts of AJK to pay glorious tributes to the victims of the killer catastrophe and to raise awareness among the people about adoption of per-cautionary measures to avert the losses in case of any natural catastrophe, will be the hallmark of the 11th anniversary of the deadly earthquake which had turned bulk of AJK into rubble this day 12 years ago,” the sources added.

In Mirpur, the major ceremony will be held at the Mirpur Cricket Stadium where fateha Khawani will be offered for the martyrs and simultaneously with rest of the country sirens will be blown at 8.52am and two minutes silence will be observed in the mourning of the victims of the catastrophe at a ceremony to be held at Quaid-e-Azam Cricket Stadium, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Raja Farooq Akram said. He was chairing a meeting held in DC office to give final touches to the programmes of the anniversary in the district.

A walk of the children dwelling Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) Complex Mirpur, who had fallen orphan in deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005, from Quaid-i-Azam Stadium to central Shaheed chowk, will be the hallmark of the anniversary.

Major ceremony to pay rich tributes to the victims of the history's worst catastrophe will be held in the Town Hall where people from all walks of life besides social and political workers, volunteers and the heads of the nation-building institutions will attend to mark the anniversary.

Several mega development projects have been completed in the AJK capital in the wake of the broad-based phased plan to rehabilitate the AJK metropolis on the latest grounds consisting of modern civic and other infrastructural facilities.

Similar special ceremonies including walks for awareness, seminars and symposiums will also be held in various parts of AJK including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber districts in the memory of the martyrs of the devastating quake which left over 75 thousand people dead and lakhs of others injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The ceremonies will be attended by the people representing all walks of life including social and political workers, lawyers, journalists and members of the business fraternity to pay glorious tributes to the victims of history’s worst catastrophe this day 12 years ago in 2005.