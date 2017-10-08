SHEIKHUPURA - The district police officer suspended two station house officers (SHOs) from services owing to dereliction of duty and corruption here on Saturday.

SHO Manawala Rana Akram had failed to arrest the unidentified rapist-cum-killer of an eight years old girl Riffat of Usman Nagar near Manawala.

The victim had gone to collect the dry wood in a nearby jungle when she was abducted by some vagabonds who raped the girl and later stabbed her to death. The accused had escaped after throwing the body in the field and it had been spotted by the passers-by after three days of the crime.

The DPO had visited the victim’s house and assured the aggravated family to arrest the killers shortly.

The DPO had given three days to the SHO Manawala to trace the accused but he failed to comply with the directions.

The DPO suspended the station house officers and ordered him to report in police line.

The DPO had also suspended the city A Division station house officer Shahid Rafiq on charge of implicating an innocent person in various cases and extorting money from him.

Applicant Ramzan of Mehmood Park Lahore had submitted an application to DPO Sarfraz Virk that the said SHO had not only arrested him but also impounded his vehicle without any justification.

The applicant added that some of Rs80,000 and his cell phone was also snatched. The DPO initiated an inquiry and found the SHO guilty. Therefore he suspended him and order him to report police line.