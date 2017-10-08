The mosquito-borne disease, Dengue claimed two more lives in the provincial capital of Peshawar on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 50 across the province.

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU), two people hailing from different areas of Peshawar and under treatment at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), passed away on Sunday.

Meanwhile, more than 1300 people came for dengue checkup on the day of which 350 were tested positive. Among the newly diagnosed cases over a hundred were admitted while others were sent home with medicines.

It is pertinent to mention that over 400 dengue patients were still under treatment at various hospitals of the province and hundreds others have been discharged after they gained health.