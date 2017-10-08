MIRPUR (AJK) - Indian-Held Kashmir is in the grip of turmoil while the use of violence against the Kashmiris and human rights violations have become a routine matter in the valley, said former AJK chief justice Manzoor Hussain Gillani.

He was speaking at an interactive session hosted by Kashmiri NGO Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) with the coordination of Riphah University late Thursday. The meeting was aimed to enhance the understanding of the participants about the current Kashmir situation through the exchange of views with Justice (r) Gilani. He has recently visited the Kashmir valley on a personal trip to his ancestral town in the Indian occupied state.

He briefed the participants about his observations regarding the socio-economic and political changes taking place in the region especially after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani.

Justice (r) Gillani also acquainted the participants with the knowledge about the impact of current uprising in occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the socio-economic and political activities in the valley.

While responding to various questions, Mr Gillani stated that he had observed an overwhelming pro-freedom sentiments among the youth in the occupied valley and felt complete alienation. He suggested that a political process should be begun to address the issue as soon as possible.

Prominent among others who graced the occasion included Ambassador (r) Arif Kamal; Dr Rashid Aftab of Riphah University; Dr Shaheen Akhtar, Head of Department of International Relations, National Defense University, Islamabad; Ershad Mahmud, executive director of CPDR; Dr Waqas Ali Kausar, chairman of Department of Governing and Public Policy (NUML), and Mrs Ammara Durrani, freelance writer.