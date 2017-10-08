PESHAWAR - Four vehicles and five shops reduced to ashes as a fire broke out in Karkhano area in the jurisdiction of Hayatabad Police Station. Rescue 1122 spokesman Bilal Faizi said that the fire erupted in Malak Taj Market. After getting information regarding the incident, five fire tenders, 25 fire fighters and one ambulance was sent to extinguish the fire, he said. According to initial information, a total of four vehicles and five shops were gutted as a result of the fire. The cause of fire was stated as short circuit.