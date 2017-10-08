FAISALABAD - State Minister for Textiles Haji Akram Ansari has said that the government had focused it intention on the provision of advanced healthcare across the Punjab province.

During his visit to Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad, he took round of different sections of the hospital. He said that it was making progress swiftly and sharing the burden of Allied and DHQ hospitals. He inspected the medical, surgical, dental, orthopedic, cardiology, eye, children and other sections at OPD to review the process of medical examination of the patients.

He said that the staffs of 130 doctors and paramedics were being recruited very soon to fill the shortage of the staff. He directed the hospital administration to maintain good governance in the hospital and stressed upon keeping emergency ward active around the clock.

He said that the benefits of the govt measures in health sector be provided for the patients and their comfort be kept in view. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani took note of long queue of patients on pharmacy counter and directed that additional counter be set up to avoid rush of patients.

He stressed upon designating of an officer as Director Emergency Services to supervise the matters of emergency medical services. He asked the medical superintendent to provide the details of required machinery and other equipment for forwarding the same to the Punjab govt for arranging the funds. The deputy commissioner said that the LCD sets also be installed at the waiting areas of the patients besides arranging additional lights in different sections.

He said that the hospital be decorated with the paintings. MPA Madeha Rana appreciated the steps taken by the CM Punjab for the development and progress of the govt hospitals and said that the monitoring was imperative for raising the performance of the hospitals.

The DC also said that a mega project of boys’ hostel is being completed at Agriculture University Faisalabad at a cost of Rs450 million. This hostel would have the capacity for providing accommodation to the 1600 students.

He visited the Agriculture University to review the pace of construction work. He checked the quality and speed of the construction work and stressed upon engaging additional work force to complete the project by the end of this year.

He said that the project was very important and beneficial in the world class Agriculture University and the students could get benefits of the hostel by the centuries.

He emphasised upon quality construction work, and said that it be completed as per future requirements. He said that beautiful landscaping be done besides making the project master piece of the art of the construction esthetically.