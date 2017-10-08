Quetta - Militants hurled a hand grenade on a church in Quetta on Saturday, however, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to media reports, the unidentified men threw a hand grenade on a church at Shah Zaman Road which went off soon after touching its roof. Fortunately, there was no loss of human life. The attackers fled from the scene successfully.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched investigation to apprehend the culprits soon after the incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri taking notice of the cracker attack on the church at Shah Zaman Road ordered authorities concerned to arrest the perpetrators.

He directed the IG police to further tighten the security at religious and public places and instructed for more police and other security forces patrolling in the city, besides deploying extra security men on key installations.

The chief minister also ordered for stern surveillance at the entry and exit points of the city.

MARTYRS OF DEMOCRACY REMEMBERED

A glowing tribute to the ‘Martyrs of Democracy’ was paid in Quetta on Saturday at their anniversary who were matyred on Oct 7, 1983 in Quetta under the dark era of Ziaul Haq.

Responding to the call of Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) leaders, the Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) activists had staged out pro-democratic rally in Quetta for the restoration of democracy in order to thrust aside the dictatorship of Ziaul Haq.

The Pakhtoonkhwa Students Organization (PSO) activists remembered the martyrs of democracy in a condolence reference held at Government Science College in Zarif Shaheed Auditorium to pay homage to the martyrs of Oct 7, who had sacrificed their lives for the restoration of democracy.

Speakers said that peaceful rally was fired at on the orders of the then governor general and martial law administrator Rahimudin on Oct 7, 1983, martyring four PkMAP workers – Aslam Khan Ulasyar, Kaka Mahmood, Ramazan and Dawood Khan – and scores other were wounded due to indiscriminate firings.

They added that some 40 advocates of the party were apprehended from the rally who were brutally tortured in prisons and were kept in prison for 16 months to bear the wrath of martial law.