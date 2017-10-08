Islamabad-Police have registered a case against unidentified persons on complaint of a director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) for preparing a list of 37 parliamentarians on a fake letterpad of IB showing their links with the banned outfits and militant organisations, sources informed on Saturday.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged with the Police Station Secretariat against unknown persons under sections 420/468/471/500/505 of the Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) on written complaint of Director IB Imran Khan Jadoon, they added. Police have begun investigation into the case with no arrest so far, sources said.

According to the contents of FIR, IB Director filed an application with the Police Station Secretariat seeking legal action against people accused of preparing a forged document on the official letterpad of IB which was aired on ARY News Channel.

It is submitted that on September 25-27, 2017, a fake/forged document prepared by unknown persons on the letterpad of IB was aired in a talk show of ARY News Channel regarding links of 37 parliamentarians with defunct and militant organisations.

It mentioned scandalous stories have been attributed to the IB through such fake and forged documents. He said the IB has also issued a rebuttal regarding the story on September 26, 2017 undermining the record of its personnel and intensity of a sensitive state Organisation, thus serving the interest of enemies of Pakistan.

The fabricated/forged documents were purportedly prepared to cause animosity between parliamentarians and sensitive state Organisation at a time when both sides are sincerely engaged in neutralising malicious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, the application said.

It said that identity disclosure of senior officers of IB by the accused persons caused a serious security risk and endangered their lives besides putting IB in a dispute and awkward situation.

It said that contents of the letter are highly derogatory, defamatory aimed at maligning and undermining the IB and its senior officers and distracting their attention from confronting terrorism and other threats to the national security. Therefore, it said, necessary legal action may be taken against the unknown accused persons who are responsible for preparing fake, fabricated and forged documents and airing it with the intention to malign and underestimate the IB that is working to safeguard national security.

However, police have been investigating the matter with no arrest so far. SHO Police Station Secretariat was not available for his comments.