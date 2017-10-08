ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued a notice and sought a reply from Minister Khawaja Asif on a petition seeking his disqualification for holding an Iqama and concealing income from overseas employment.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Amir Farooq issued a written order directing Asif to file para-wise comments and submit the reply before the next date of hearing.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar, who contested election against Asif from NA-110 Sialkot in general election 2013, last month filed a petition seeking his disqualification as member of the National Assembly as well as the federal minister.

On March 20, 2017, the Supreme Court dismissed Dar’s petition wherein he had challenged the victory of Asif in general election.

Dar alleged that Asif had concealed his income from his overseas employment with International Mechanical and Electric Company.

Sikandar Bashir representing the PTI leader contended that the agreement for employment was in existence in 2013 and was renewed on May 31, 2017, and the same is not reflected in income tax returns of Asif and he had not declared the income in his nomination papers.

He contended that under section 11(5) of Income Tax Ordinance, 2011, any income derived from overseas by a resident in Pakistan has to be declared as ‘income’ and tax is to be paid accordingly. He argued that since Asif signed a declaration in the nomination papers, which was not correct hence he is not ‘Sadiq and Amin’ in term of Article 62(1)(f) of Constitution and therefore not qualified as an MNA.

The counsel referred to the judgment of the Supreme Court in case of Imran Khan vs Nawaz Sharif and the subsequent decision of the apex court delivered on July 28, 2017.

The petitioner said that Asif is a federal minister and his oath of office bars him to hold any position, which puts him in a conflict of interest — in the performance of his duties as a minister. He argued that the fact that Asif is an employee of an overseas company, which is in violation of oath of his office. The court after hearing the arguments issued the notice to Asif and adjourned the hearing till the 3rd week of next month.

TERENCE J SIGAMONY