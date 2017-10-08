Leader of the opposition and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah has stated that name of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has been finalised for the chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

While addressing a press conference in Sukkur, Shah said that four detailed meeting were held with government and opposition leaders for finalisation of the NAB for country's top anti-graft institute.

Shah further stated that Javed Iqbal holds good reputation and valubale judgment skills. The opposition leader commend his work in Abbottabad Commission which Justice Iqbal headed.