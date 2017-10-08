RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar, has requested for an early retirement from the Pakistan Army.

He was the President of the National Defence University and former chief of the country's premier intelligence agency.

According to sources, Lt Gen Akhtar, a three-star general requested for early retirement due to some personal commitments, after serving 35 years in the armed forces.

According to sources, "With a heavy heart, I have filed for the premature retirement with full confidence," the key army official was quoted as writing in his resignation letter.

In the letter Lt Gen Akhtar expressed his "sincere gratitude and appreciation for all my seniors, comrades, and staff, [as well as] my family, to have provided required guidance and support through my journey in the army".

"I want everyone knowing me to respect my decision and not succumb or resort to speculation in any domain."

Lt Gen Akhtar is set to be released from duty tomorrow, in accordance with his request.