BAHAWALPUR - Two Punjab ministers claimed that the government was making an all-out effort to eliminate loadshedding and promote agriculture sector.

Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Malik Iqbal Channar has said that thousands of megawatt electricity has been added to the national grid.

He said that three mega projects were launched under the Punjab Chief Minister's vision of providing affordable electricity in the province. This has made the dark days of the past a history which inflicted sufferings and hardships upon the citizens. It has added thousands of megawatts into the national electricity system bringing comfort to the people and accelerated the pace of industrial growth which would further strengthen the economy, he said.

He made these remarks while talking to a delegation of PML-N workers and notables of Bahawalpur City at his camp office. "In addition to the earlier projects, 1,263 megawatts of affordable electricity is being added through the Punjab Power Plant Jhang while the new power projects the contract of which has been recently signed, will deliver 800 megawatt simple cycle power production within 14 months.

Moreover, 1,263 megawatt combine cycle production will be added within 26 months," he said. He assured the delegation that Punjab government was fully committed to completely ending the loadshedding.

Likewise, Punjab Special Education Minister Chaudhry Shafiq has said that the provincial government has launched an advanced programme to provide relief for the farmers across the province.

He added that the government had established agro machinery service centres equipped with 72 modern agro-technologies by subsidising billions of rupees in this public private partnership initiative throughout Punjab province. He made these remarks while talking to a delegation of farmers and PML-N workers at Sadiqabad.

"Under Khadim e Punjab Kissan package, the modern and state-of-the-art system is aimed to transform the backbone of our economy to ensure the modern input of equipment to boost the per-acre yield of agri produce," he said.

He further said that 18 districts of the Punjab province have been initially selected for establishing such centres including Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Kasur, Jhang, Sargodha, Okara, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Multan, Chakwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

"Out of these 18 districts, 9 districts fall in Southern Punjab which is the practical manifestation of the chief minister's special attachment and commitment to accord priority in the new initiative to the area of Southern Punjab which would bring prosperity to the hardworking peasants," he said.