National Disaster Awareness Day is being observed today to commemorate the victims of disastrous earthquake that hit the upper parts of the country on this day in 2005, reported Radio Pakistan.

The quake resulted in death of thousands of people and injuries to many more besides heavy damage to the buildings in Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.

Special events will be held to pay homage to the victims of the disaster and raise spirits for facing the challenges in the post- disaster scenario.

In this connection, National Disaster Management Authority is organizing various programs including flag march, cyclotrons, awareness march and a public ceremony at Fatima Jinnah Park, Islamabad today.

Special prayers will be offered and candle vigil and sky lanterns lighting will be held at the end of the programs in the evening.