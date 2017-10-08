ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and ruling party chief Nawaz Sharif constituted a three-member committee in the chair of Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq to fix responsibility regarding changes in the declaration made in the nomination forms about the finality of Prophethood of Muhammad (PBUH).

The committee with Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan as members was directed to file report to him within 24 hours.

Sources in the party said that Nawaz Sharif had expressed serious displeasure on this laxity on the part of the government and wanted to see the person for the gaffe to be held responsible.

Keeping in view the gravity of the situation, the government would definitely take action against the responsible person and some insiders in the party said that as it was the responsibility of Federal Minister for Law Zahid Hamid to check the draft bill which contained these changes so he would likely lose his ministerial slot.

Though when pointed out by the opposition parties the government swiftly moved to undo the changes introduced in the ‘declarations by the candidate under Form-A’ and opposition parties were also taken on board, yet the demand for action against the responsible person was mounting by every passing day.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif also came out openly demanding PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif to take notice of it and fix up the responsible person for the gravest mistake rather blunder on his part.

Initially the government had taken the issue mildly and the changes in the declaration by the candidate about the finality of Prophethood of Muhammad as typographic or clerical mistake and agreed to undo it for which Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had called in the meeting of parliamentary parties’ heads and amendment in the Elections Laws 2017 was introduced just a couple of days after its passage from the National Assembly which had also paved the way for disqualified Nawaz Sharif to become the party chief again.

Sources in the party informed that Nawaz Sharif would likely clarify his party’s position on the matter in a press conference he would address in London today (Sunday) and would also announce some action against the responsible persons if he would receive the report from three members committee by the time or would give assurance about strict action against the responsible people.

Legal and constitutional experts said that as all the bills would pass the critical eye of the Ministry of Law and Justice so the main responsibility of this overlooking, if not deliberate, of the glaring mistake would rest with the ministry and ultimately with the law minister.

In the declarations by the candidate, the word ‘solemnly swear’ was changed with ‘hereby declare’ while the rest of the statement about the finality of Prophethood of Mohammad (PBUH).

HAS UNSHAKEABLE FAITH IN

FINALITY OF PROPHETHOOD: CM

Staff Reporter from Lahore adds: Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore yesterday.

The CM thanked the law minister for restoring the oath of the finality of prophethood to its original form.

The chief minister said that PML-N holds unshakeable belief in the faith of the finality of the prophethood. He said the PML-N has always respected faith in the finality of the prophethood and always taken practical measures in this regard. He said swift action was taken for restoring the provision of the oath of the finality of the prophethood.