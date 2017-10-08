MULTAN - The newly elected office-bearers of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) have said that the ginning industry is sinking due to multiple problems, demanding that the government announce a bailout package for the sector.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, PCGA Chairman Haji Akram accused FBR officers of misusing the powers under section 38-B of Sales Tax Act, 1992.

Accompanied by along with Vice Chairman Mian Javed Tariq, Ex-Chairmen, Shehzad Ali Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Saeed, Khawaja Muhammad Azam, Khalid Bashir ,Sheikh Muhammad Ashfaq, Sheikh Aasim Saeed Ex-Vice Chairman and Khawaja Ashfaq Hussain, the chairman said, “Our bank accounts are frozen, raids are being conducted at ginning factories and discretionary powers are being misused under section 38-B. This all has brought our businesses to the brink of complete destruction. Very high tariff of electricity, unjust mark-up on loans for ginning sector and FBR’s failure in clearing their tax-refund claims despite repeated requests were some other causes which badly harmed the ginning sector.”

They said that power distribution companies (Discos) were bound to provide electricity round the clock because they charged the ginning factories fixed charges of 24 hours but they completely failed in maintaining uninterrupted power supply and now they were not ready to compensate the ginners in case of loadshedding of 6 to 8 hours or shutdown. They said that loadshedding had broken the back of ginners in South Punjab. They reiterated their demand to exempt the cotton ginning sector of power loadshedding otherwise its survival was not possible.

They also urged the bankers to advance loans to ginners on soft terms and condition and they must cut their mark-up. They decided to launch an awareness programme about contaminated cotton for the ginners. They said that Punjab dominates in the production of cotton by producing 80 percent of the country’s cotton. In the past, pricing and marketing of cotton was based on variety and weight. Payment by weight together with a lack of premium to pickers resulted in a very trashy and single grade contaminated cotton of low quality, which fetched low price. They demanded that the cotton support price issued by the government be based on variety without mentioning any premium for the contamination-free quality cotton.

They asked the ginners not to dump their cotton in ginneries and try their best to dispose of their stock at the earliest to save themselves from financial losses. They further demanded Provincial Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Mehmood Ahmed take measures to check the adulteration of "Saangli" and discourage the polluted cotton.