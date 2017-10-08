KHAIRPUR - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that public mandate was not being recognised despite the fact that no country could progress without democracy.

Addressing a ceremony at New Jatoi which was hosted in his honour by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, Khaqan Abbasi said PML-N is the only party which wants Pakistan to progress. He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is the only leader who kept the country united.

The prime minister also called upon Pakistan People’s Party to consult the Charter of Democracy signed by PPP and PML-N in 2005 for politics going forward. “The Charter of Democracy discourages politics of vendetta and wants the parties to respect mandate of the masses. That is not what we see happening now, unfortunately,” he said.

The prime minister criticised the Sindh government of PPP and said it failed to provide facilities to the masses in 15 years.

He said some people were thinking that after the Supreme Court verdict PML-N would disintegrate, but that did not happen. He added the PML-N was united and working for realisation of Nawaz Sharif’s vision. The prime minister said PML-N had practically demonstrated that it wanted progress and prosperity of the country.

Prime Minister Abbassi claimed the people would give decision in favour of PML-N in the elections to be held after eight months.

He said sindh is being given more gas as compared to other provinces and no gas of Sindh is being provided to any other province.

The prime minister announced Rs 200 million for Town Committee Mehrabpur, Rs 1,500 million for gas and electricity supply to the towns and villages of district Naushahro Ferzoe and Rs 1,000 million for construction and repair of roads.

The prime minster also announced food processing plant for Naushahro Feroze and issuance of health cards in the district.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lauded the services of former caretaker prime minister Ghulam Mustafa Khan Jatoi (late) and said he always worked for the nation and people. “I am proud that I have worked with Ghulam Mustafa jatoi,” he said.

Earlier Federal Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi, in his welcome address, highlighted lack of facilities, including gas, power, roads etc.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, former Sindh chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Muhammad Ibarahim Jatoi and Sardar Elahi Bux Khan Mangrio were present on this occasion. About 6,000 passes had been issued for the meeting. Strict security measures had been taken to avoid any untoward incident. Two SSPs, four DSPs, 820 police personnel had been deployed for security in the area.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said: “We have to carry forward politics in line with the Charter of Democracy signed by two former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto. I expect PPP and the Sindh government would seriously consider the points to which the two former prime ministers had agreed.”

Speaking about the SC’s July 28 verdict, he said many people were expecting a political turmoil in the country and internal split in PML-N after the decision. There wasn’t any candidate for the slot of prime minister in the party. The man proposed by the party became PM with a heavy majority, Abbasi said.

