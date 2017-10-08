PESHAWAR - Opposing the option of early elections in the country, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that snap polls would harm the democratic system.

The QWP chief said the parliament should complete its term and the general elections should be held according to the schedule.

He was addressing a public meeting at the union council Katozai of Charsadda after the inauguration of a Sui gas supply scheme.

Aftab Sherpao said that if the demand for the early election was conceded this time, it would open a Pandora's Box and similar demand would be raised in the future.

The QWP chief said on the protest of rigging every election would be making controversial and similar demand would be so as started the tantrum of the assemblies.

He maintained that such trend would badly affect the government as no government would be able to complete its projects which would ultimately lead to political instability in the system and poor governance.

Therefore, such demands should be discouraged and the democratic process should be allowed to continue as per the mandate of the Constitution.

He lamented the delaying process over Fata-KP merger, adding that such tactics putting the key issue on backburner which would further increase the growing sense of deprivation among the tribal people.

Sherpao said that the people of Fata rendered enormous sacrifices for the stability and protection of the borders of Pakistan but their sacrifices had been ignored by the centre and they kept deprived intentionally from its rewards.

The Qaumi Watan Party chairman said if the people of the Fata are the equal citizens of Pakistan than why they have been denied their equal status in the country.

He added that the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) should be abolished in the area soon terming it is nothing but a black law for the tribal people.

He said that the Fata-KP merger was the demand of QWP from the day one and our party stood firmly with the tribal people on the FATA-KP merger issue and would strive hard for early merger and never stepped back from this cause.

Criticising the PTI, the senior political leader said that the KP government had failed to take timely steps for the control of dengue which affected normal life, especially in the suburbs of Peshawar.

He said that the affected numbers were rapidly increasing but the provincial government instead of providing effective measures to prevent the disease asked the masses to wait for winter to curb the menace of dengue in KP.

Sherpao said normalization in Pak-Afghan relationship is vital for peace, stability, and economic development in Pakistan serves the interest of regional countries and people.

He said that both the countries had remained victim of terrorism and extremism since a long time and it is high time to revitalize and re-establish cordial and friendly relations with each other so as to bring long-lasting peace and economic prosperity in the region.

The QWP leader said that Islamabad and Kabul shall exercise its good office to bring normality in relations and should also work together would like to play a constructive role towards peace.

The political leader hoped that all outstanding issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be resolved amicably.