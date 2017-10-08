BAHAWALPUR - Islamia University Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Dr Qaiser Mushtaq said that nations get dignity through education while teachers are the nation.

It is our duty as a nation to pay tribute to the teachers and make them our role model, he said on the occasion of World Teacher Day. He said that the training of teachers and parents is extremely significant, especially the teachers who determine the path of our life and give us awareness about the religious and worldly knowledge. The role of teacher is very important, he said.

He said that IUB is a very old educational institution of Southern Punjab and is benefiting this region for the past many decades. The university management is making efforts for the welfare and development of faculty. During past two years, 251 faculty members were appointed and many others were promoted as they were waiting for their promotions delayed for many years.

He said that 41 faculty members were provided research grants worth Rs121 million. The university also focusing on providing congenial environment to faculty members and 38 new residential units are being constructed in Baghdadul Jadded Campus. University medical centres have been upgraded by addition of a new ambulance.

He also said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur; the oldest seat of learning of Southern Punjab, has emerged as a leading public university touching new horizons of academia and research in the country.

He said that The University has shown tremendous performance during the last two years in every sector through a fast paced developmental strategy based on reforms. During recently held admissions drive for fall semester 2017, 21,665 students applied for various programmes from undergraduate to PhD level.

He also disclosed that The University has enhanced its standing among stakeholders specially students and parents due to supremacy and merit, transparency, continuity of uniform policies and congenial academic environment. He further said that tremendous boost in quality of teaching and research, enforcement of academic calendar has streamlined academic activities, admissions twice a year and appointment of 251 faculty members have further strengthened the university.

He said that students from Southern Punjab, all four provinces and from far-flung areas of Gilgit and Baltistan and FATA also applied for admission in the University which depicts popularity of the University across the country.