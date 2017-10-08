Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Laureate says that girls should get education.

In her recent interview with a representative of United Nations she shed light on her struggle to raise awareness about the importance of education for girls.

“I am grateful that I have such a beautiful family. Both my parents have supported me. Have always stood by me and for them I am just their daughter,” she said while explaining how her family supports her in the cause.

In September Malala started GulMakai fund and its goal is to empower local leaders and local activists. “We want to double our efforts by reaching out to local activists as they are the real change makers. It also includes improving education standards and adding e-learning methods to the education system.”

Malala shared one of her experiences while she was on her ‘Girl Power Trip’, In Iraq I met a girl called Najlaa and she was 14 years old when she was wearing her wedding dress. She took off her high heels and she escaped from her wedding. Later her village was attacked by ISIS. After everything she continued to gain education and speak up against the brutalities.”