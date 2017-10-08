OKARA - If Nawaz Sharif had avoided fraud and corruption during his government, he would not have faced the disgrace in Panama case, said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo.

Talking to media here the other day, he said now Nawaz Sharif seeks PPP's support to pull himself out of the trouble, forgetting how he had betrayed Asif Ali Zardari. Wattoo said that the PPP had supported Nawaz Sharif during the 2014 sit-in only to save democracy in the country. "But Nawaz betrayed PPP in time of trouble, proving he had vested interest," he added. Mian Manzoor said the PPP still believes in democratic stability but cannot support a person who has been disqualified by Supreme Court for corruption. He claimed the PPP would come into power in next general elections.

YOUTH’S TRAINING STRESSED: Youth is the most active part of our society. They should be imparted rescue training as it would be helpful to have more volunteers to save lives of people in calamities.

District Officer (emergency) Ch Zafar Iqbal stated while addressing a National Disaster Management Seminar at Govt Degree College for Women here the other day.

He informed that Rescue 1122 has scheduled an awareness and training programme titled "Tayyar Pakistan" on October 8 (today). He urged the youth to attend the seminar and receive training.