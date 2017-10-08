Foreign Office says China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a development and connectivity project for betterment of the people in the region and beyond, reported Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafis Zakaria said the international community should focus on human rights violations and heinous crimes committed by Indian occupation forces in Occupied Kashmir.

He said efforts need to be made for implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman called for a UN supervised plebiscite to enable Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination.