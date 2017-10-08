GUJRANWALA/OKARA:- Two young men committed suicide domestic issues feud here on satruday. Sajjad Hussain, 22, of Abdullah Basti Depalpur had a quarrel at home. He gulped poisonous pills of wheat and died. Likewise, another youth committed suicide over domestic issue at Hafizabad Road, Gujranwala. Zubair, 25, a resident of Hafizabad road, was a drug addict. After a quarrel with his brother he jumped down from the room and died on the spot.–staff Reporters