PESHAWAR - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has canceled its party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Mardan public meeting due to security concerns.

The party’s chairman meeting was due on September 14 in Mardan which has been canceled after not getting security clearance from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was due to address the gathering in Mardan during his scheduled trip, party sources said on Thursday.

The KP government had conveyed it to the provincial leadership of the PPP that due to security reasons, it should cancel its public gathering scheduled to take place at Hathian village of Mardan on the coming Thursday.

The provincial government’s refusal to give security clearance has forced the PPP to cancel the public meeting.

Terming it a cowardly act on the part of the PTI government, the PPP KP chapter President Engineer Muhammad Humayun Khan said that it meant that the provincial government had failed to provide protection to the political leadership.

The PTI Chief Imran Khan enjoys foolproof security in Sindh whenever he makes visits there he said, adding our chairman Bilawal Zardari is denied security in KP, which is regrettable.

Imran Khan does not spare a moment without praising the performance of the KP government, but unfortunately, on the grounds, its government has failed to provide protection to the PPP’s gathering in Mardan, which speaks volume of the provincial government of law and order station.

He said that certain quarters were afraid of Bilawal’s popularity which is going high day-by-day and that’s why, he was not allowed to hold public meetings in the province, adding no one can stop the PPP from politics in KP.





SAID ALAM KHAN