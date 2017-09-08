Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday confirmed death sentences of another four hardcore terrorists, awarded by the military courts.

The convicts were involved in offences of terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies/Armed Forces of Pakistan.

As a whole, they were involved in killing of 16 persons and injuring eight others. Arms were also recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, 23 convicts have also been awarded imprison of various duration by the military courts.

The terrorists that are awarded death penalty by the military courts and confirmed by the COAS include:

Riaz Ahmed, son of Ghularam Khan, was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of eight officials of Police/Frontier Constabulary and injuries to five police officials.

He was also involved in destruction of Government Middle School, Aligrama. He was found in possession of fire-arm. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Hafeezur Rehman son of Habibur Rehman was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of three innocent civilians. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Saleem, son of Muslim Khan, was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies/Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of four soldiers and injuries to another soldier. He was found in possession of fire-arm. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Kifayat Ullah, son of Dilresh, was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a soldier and injuries to two other soldiers.

He was found in possession of fire-arm. The convict has admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.