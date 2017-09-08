RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked media for great coverage of Defence Day, urging it to play its role with responsibility in development of the country. In a message on micro blogging website, ISPR thanked media for its contributions on Defence and Martyrs Day.

It further stated that media has an important role in nation building and support to the state.

Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed relevant authorities to resolve issues of the families of martyred Pakistan Army personnel. According to a statement of ISPR, the COAS held meeting with families of martyred after the ceremony at GHQ and paid homage to the brave sons of the soil. After hearing their issues, he directed the authorities concerned to resolve it at the earliest.