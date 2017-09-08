SHEIKHUPURA:- The Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP) has expressed its concern over the conviction of two police officers in the Benazir murder case, saying the verdict will simply demoralise the working police officers. In an urgently convened meeting held here, the office-bearers of AFIG were of the opinion that the sentence awarded to police officers - Mr Saud Aziz and Mr Khuram Shahzad was extremely harsh, adding that the conviction has severely demoralised the police force and is expected to badly affect their working and morale in the future.–Staff Reporter

The association resolved to take up the matter at all appropriate forums to ensure that justice is meted out to the officers. The association also resolved to provide all possible assistance to the officers in fighting out their cases in higher courts and extend its full support to the officers and their families.