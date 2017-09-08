GUJRANWALA - A large number of applicants staged a protest in front of deputy commissioner's office against the education authorities for alleged irregularities in recruitment of the educators.

Talking to The Nation, the protesters, including male and female candidates, alleged that earlier their names were included in the list of selected candidates and they were also called for training by the education authorities.

They added after completion of training session, Chief Executive Officer (education) Khalid Hussain Goraya removed their names from the final list and distributed the appointment letters to other ones. They informed when they tried to approach the deputy commissioner, Office Superintendent Asim Tufail in presence of the CEO education, prevented them to do so. They demanded the Punjab chief minister to take notice of the matter and order inquiry into the alleged irregularity.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Amir Jaan constituted a two-member committee to probe into the matter. ADCG Dr Hafsa Rani and ADC Tariq Qureshi were included in the committee and they were asked to submit report to the deputy commissioner.

Cleanliness monitored

Under directives from the Punjab chief minister, Deputy Commissioner Raja Khurram Shehzad monitored the collection and dumping of waste of sacrificial animals from streets throughout the district. He was accompanied by District Council Chairman Iftikhar Tari and Assistant Commissioner Tayyab Khan. AC Ch Arshad monitored the process of dumping of wastes of sacrificial animals in Kehror Pakka tehsil while AC Asif Hayat Lodhi performed duty in Dunyapur tehsil. Cases were also registered against those collecting hides illegally.