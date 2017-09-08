BAHAWALNAGAR - The downpour that lashed the district yesterday exposed the inefficiency and poor performance of the civic bodies as main roads, streets and bazaars presented the look of ponds after the rain.

In various areas, especially the low-laying ones, the accumulated rainwater seeped into houses and shops mainly due to poor sewage system. The localities affected by the rainfall included: Tehsil Bazaar, Rafiq Shah Chowk, Circular Road, Urdu Road, Qasim Road, Khan Baba Road, Farooqabad Road, Nizampura and Medina Town.

The accumulated rainwater hampered routine life of the residents and they were witnessed cursing the authorities of district council and tehsil municipal committee for their poor civic facilities and negligence of the staffers concerned.