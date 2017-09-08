OKARA - Dacoits barged into two houses in separate incidents, abducted a girl and made off with cash, gold jewellery and other valuables here the other day. Rabia, sister of Jabar Ali, of Faisal Park was alone at home when Ali Gohar Chishti and Amir Chishti along with three armed accomplices barged into the house. They looted 4 tola gold jewellery and Rs122,000 cash. They also bundled Rabia into a vehicle and fled away. In another incident, three armed dacoits entered the house of local trader Khalid Mehmood at F-Block. They held the family hostage, looted 20 tola gold jewellery and Rs400,000 cash and fled. Police registered cases and launched investigation.