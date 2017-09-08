MIRPUR (AJK) - Colleges, running in private sector, broke previous record of success in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II (Composite) examination (Annual-2017), held under the auspices of AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur as the result was announced here on Thursday.

Government sector colleges, however, failed to make its mark, leaving a question mark on the performance of the education department.

The girl students also stayed atop as they secured first top three positions, out of top 20 positions in the results of the annual HSSC Part-II examination - 2017.

The AJK BISE formally announced the results at a news conference here on Thursday. The BISE also unveiled names of top 20 positions holding students, both male and female, appeared in the examination.

Newly-inducted AJK BISE Mrs Anjum Afshan Naqvi was the chief guest on the occasion who unveiled names of the first top three position-holders - all girls, including two belonging to two private private-sector educational institutions and a public-sector college of AJK.

AJK BISE Controller (Examinations) Colleges Prof Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, Division Director Colleges Mirpur Div Prof Tahir Farooq, BISE Secretary Prof Muhammad Shahpall, Zia Ullah Joshi and MD Tahir Jiraal highlighted salient features of the foolproof examination system established by the board.

Ms Momina Faryad d/o Faryad Hussain (Roll No 501362) of the private sector Read Foundation College Mirpur (AJK), belonging to pre-medical group secured first position in the entire Board by securing 1052 marks out of total of 1,100 marks.

Similarly, Ms Amna Naseer d/o Muhammad Naseer (Roll No 502154) (Pre-Medical group) of Al-Ghazali College of Sciences, Kotli and Ms Nosheen Nazim d/o Nazim Hussain (Roll No 502156), (Pre-Medical group) of the same Al-Ghazali College of Sciences, Kotli secured 2nd and 3rd positions with 1044 and 1043 marks out of a total of 1100 marks respectively.

The result is also available on the website of the AJK BISE: www.ajkbise.net, the BISE Controller Examination told the news conference.

The preliminary analyses of the overall results spoke of the unprecedented performance of the private-sector colleges as compared to those running in the public sector across AJK - as only 3 public-sector colleges including Govt Science College Muzaffarabad, Govt Degree College Bhimbher and the Degree College Rawalakot, secured a total of six positions out of first top 20 positions in the examination.

The private-sector Kashmir Model College Mirpur secured a total of five positions out of top 20 positions in entire board.

According to Prof Muhammad Aslam Ch, a total of 39,833 candidates, out of a total of 42,864 candidates appeared in the examination. Out of them, 21,033 candidates were declared successful. Thus the overall result of the entire Board remained 52.80 percent. The overall result of regular candidates remained 70.44 percent - whereas the overall result of private candidates remained 25.52 percent.

Besides top five out of total of top 20 positions secured by Kashmir Model College Mirpur, five positions were bagged by Read Foundation College Bhimbher, four bagged by Alghazali College Kotli, three each by Ibne Seena College Kotli and Govt Model Science College Muzaffarabad, one secured by Read Foundation College Mirpur.