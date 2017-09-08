Islamabad - Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ayesha Gulalai on Thursday said that she was very much part of the party and would not quit at the whims of any one as it (PTI) was not the property of Imran Khan.

Gulalai expressed these views while talking the media after appearing before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in connection with a disqualification reference filed against her by the PTI.

“No one alone makes up a political party,” she asserted and alleged that Imran did nothing for the welfare of the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and even when the number of dengue cases was rising in the province, the party chief had no plan to give healthcare services to the people.

Gulalai said that she had explained her stance to the ECP members, adding that the PTI’s lawyers had been lying that she had not responded to the party’s show-cause notice sent to her.

“I have not left the PTI and I don’t plan to leave it either,” she said. “The PTI is my party too. One person alone does not make up a party and the PTI is not Imran Khan’s property.”

She said that politics of the people who take money in the name of hospitals and take foreign funds will no longer continue.

“The PTI used to say that it would end corruption and not waste the taxpayers’ money, but its chief minister is constructing a Rs18 million swimming pool,” she said while referring to KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

She said that the provincial government had issued a tender in newspapers to build a pool in the CM House when the Peshawar district administration has banned such constructions amid a dengue outbreak.

“Imran Khan has no concern for dengue patients, he is busy in leisurely holidays,” Gulalai said.

She said that there was no medicine and no medical service for poor dengue patients in KP hospitals. She said that there was no place for the middle class or poor class workers in the PTI as landlords were running the party, who couldn't understand the problems of these classes.

Gulalai said that there was no importance of workers and women in the PTI and that only financially strong politicians were dominating the party.

She said that Imran was a liar politician, who has introduced the culture of using abusive language in politics. She said that now the people were fully aware of this type of politics of Imran.

Earlier, Gulalai appeared before five members commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan. She requested the commission to give time to her for arranging her counsel (to fight the reference against her) as she received the ECP notice on August 31.

During the hearing, the CEC asked her if she had received a show-cause notice from the party and she replied that she did and has responded to it.

The CEC told her that the commission had to complete the reference hearing within its stipulated time – within 90 days of receiving it. The ECP chief asked her to submit a written response at the next hearing on September 18.

The PTI had filed a reference against the MNA with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to de-seat her for violating party discipline and the speaker sent the reference to the ECP on September 1.

Last month, while addressing a press conference Gulalai had accused Imran of sending her lewd text messages.