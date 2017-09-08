SIALKOT - The district administration has disclosed that Hilal-e-Istaqlal Award and its relevant documents had been stolen from the Sialkot Municipal Corporation office.

The award had been conferred upon the Sialkot people who wrote the golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives while defending the motherland during the 1965 War.

Deputy Commissioner Farrukh Naveed said that the theft was came under the light when the Municipal Corporation officials get prepared to display the award at Sialkot Fort during the Hilal-e-Istaqlal Flag hoisting ceremony.

The DC expressed grave concerns over the theft, and said that no one knows about the actual time of the theft that when it was stolen. He added that he had ordered a probe into the matter and directed Mayor Tauheed Akhtar to conduct inquiry into the theft within two weeks.

The DC said that all the responsible persons and officials of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation would be brought to task for their negligence. He narrated that Sialkot district administration was contacting with the Punjab Archaeology Department for getting the replica of the Hilal-e-Istaqlal to be displayed at the Sialkot Fort for public.

Meanwhile, Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) held a seminar in coordination with NGO "Majlis-e-Qalandraan-e-Iqbal Sialkot". Former President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Maj (r) Mansur Ahmed presided over the ceremony.

Sial CEO Mir Haider Ali Khan said it was the day to pay homage to the Shuhada and Ghazis, and to draw inspiration from their iconic acts of velour and supreme sacrifices. The day also proclaims that the proud sons of the valiant nation are capable of defending the Motherland today as well, he added.

Addressing the participants, former SCCI president Mansur Ahmed said that compared to 1965, Pakistan has emerged as more vibrant country with strong conventional and non-conventional weapons. "The day reminds us of determination, selflessness and sacrifices of our armed forces which they had made for the Defence Day.

He said that the entire nation stands united along with the armed forces of Pakistan while defending the Motherland. He added that September 6 stands out as a symbol of our enduring display of unity, Faith and Discipline as a nation.

SUICIDE BID: A local shopkeeper namely Qadeer (45) sustained serious burns as he tried to commit self-immolation by sprinkling kerosene oil on him in the bathroom of his house in Sialkot city's Talaab Sheikh Maulla Bakhsh locality.

The reason behind the incident was stated to be domestic dispute. The rescuers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot shifted the victim to Mayo Hospital Lahore from Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot due to his very critical condition. Doctors said that 90 percent of his body was burnt badly.