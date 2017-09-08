LAHORE - PTI is all set to stage a rally in Lahore on Friday (today) in connection with party’s election campaign in NA-120.

Party Chairman Imran Khan is scheduled to address the gathering most probably after sunset.

In view of the official ban on Parliamentarians to address public meetings within the electoral constituency, the PTI has played smartly by selecting Qartaba Chowk (Mazang) as the venue which does not exactly fall within the limits of NA-120.

The place borders NA-122 from one side and NA-120 from the other side.

Under the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, candidates have also been barred from holding big rallies within the electoral limits of the constituency.

Today’s rally has been planned to fetch public support for the party candidate from NA-120, Dr Yasmin Rashid who is focusing mainly on the door-to-door campaign instead of holding corner meetings which are allowed under the election rules.

Meanwhile, talking to the media during her election campaign yesterday, Dr Yasmin demanded of the Election Commission to hire the services of Presiding Officers from other provinces to ensure transparency in the polling process.

She argued that heads of polling stations who have been taken from within the constituency would be under the influence of the government.

She complained that ECP had not punished any PML-N Parliamentarian for blatant violation of election code of conduct.

She also said that ECP had not yet responded to her complaint regarding presence 29,000 votes in the electoral rolls which have not been verified by NADRA.

Later, she addressed a news conference and told reporters that PML-N goons were harassing female party activists campaigning for her in the constituency.

One of the female party activists, Nida Luqman also told the tale of the alleged physical torture meted out to her by a PML-N man.

FAISAL MIR UNHAPPY WITH ECP, JUDICIARY

PPP candidate for the NA-120, Faisal Mir yesterday said that judiciary was his last hope for justice but with the delay in hearing of his petition filed against acceptance of the nomination papers of PML-N candidate, Kulsoom Nawaz had created doubts in his mind.

Addressing a news conference alongwith party’s Lahore President Mian Azizur Rehman and his counsel Barrister Ch Zafar, he lamented that LHC Bench was dissolved twice in the last one week causing delay in the hearing of his petition. He urged the court to finalise the case before holding of the election.

Faisal alleged that PML-N had formed a force comprising some 2000 “Gullu Butts” who were threatening his voters and supporters through illegal display of arms and ammunition. He demanded deployment of Army in the constituency to ensure fearless election campaign.

Elaborating his demand regarding deployment of military in the constituency, Faisal said that he was not demanding Army deployment for his personal security rather he was making the demand to save the voters.

Barrister Ch Zafar said that appropriate action had not been initiated over his objections against Kulsoom Nawaz’s nomination papers.

He said that Returning Officer should not have accepted her nomination papers due to the obvious contradictions in her statement.





