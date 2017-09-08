MIRPUR (AJK) - Speakers at separate ceremonies held here urged the international community to play its pivotal role to halt the increasing human rights violations in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The seminar was held by Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) at its city campus to mark Defence Day of Pakistan. They said that in the Occupied Kashmir, the Indian forces had unleashed state terrorism and was making abortive attempts to gag the Kashmiris' indigenous and peaceful struggle for freedom from the Indian clutches.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers including Vice Chancellor Habibur Rehman, Registrar Waris Jiraal, Dean Sciences Rehana Asghar, Dean Arts Maqsood Ahmed, Dean Dr Anwar Khatab, Naseem Akhter Coordinator MUST Bhimbher Campus, Chairman of Power Engineering Shabir Mirza, Director Students Affairs Prof. Shahid Amin and Chairperson English Department Asma Iqbal Kiyani said that early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue was key to lasting peace in South Asia.

They called upon the international community to move for an immediate stringent action against India for continuing violation of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir through resorting to unprovoked firing against the civil population.

Addressing the seminar, the MUST VC reiterated the determination that people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir would safeguard every inch of Pakistan together with the Pakistani nation as and when required. The nation is prepared for all kinds of sacrifices for the safeguard of the ideological and geographical frontiers of Pakistan, he added.

He said that valiant forces of the country have made matchless sacrifices defending the frontiers of the country in 1965. He said that the international community should play its role for the resolution of Kashmir dispute. He added that the people of Occupied Kashmir are making sacrifices for their freedom.

He said Pakistan has been extending consistently its moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people for their just struggle for the right to self-determination. The vice chancellor underlined that the historic day of September 6, 1965 has great significance in the history of Pakistan when valiant armed forces of the country made the defence of the motherland, let the entire world know and acknowledged that it was capable of defending its borders against the enemy. The soldiers of Pakistan pushed back the enemy and defeated its nefarious objectives, he added.

Prof Waris and others paid rich tributes to the valiant sons of the soil for giving supreme sacrifices of their lives in 1965- Pakistan-India war.

Paying glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and reiterating complete solidarity with the freedom-loving brethren of occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the speakers said that the great mission of Kashmiri martyrs will continue till the freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian yoke and to make entire Himalayan state an invincible part of Pakistan.

Likewise, the state-run Special Communications Organisation (SCO) hosted a grand ceremony to mark Defence Day of Pakistan.

The ceremony was held with SCO Acting Commanding Officer Mirpur Division Major Tariq Mahmood Bangish in the chair at its Central Mess to celebrate the day.

The ceremony was attended by all the civil and military ranks of the Special Communications Organization including Major Jabran Daanish, Major Mufeed Khan, Engineer Afnan, the Media Advisor Chaudhry Jehangir Shehzad. Some of the civil staff members of the SCO paid glorious tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis of 1965 War through singing the national songs.

In his presidential address, the SCO acting commanding officer said that the valiant armed forces of Pakistan are fully capable of meeting any challenge to the frontiers of the country and they will leave no stone unturned to safeguard the ideological and geographical boundaries of Pakistan.

He recalled that the cowardly Indian armed forces imposed the undeclared war on Pakistan in the darkness of night. He said that the brave armed forces and the Pakistani nation responded to the enemy's attack with convincing defeat to India that was later forced to flee from her own territories in the forward areas and was compelled to end the war only after 17 days.

On the occasion, Fateha Khawani was held for the martyrs of 1948, 1965, 1971 and Kargal wars as well as the Kashmiri martyrs who gave the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the noble cause.

Amidst full-throat slogans for Pakistan and valiant armed forces of Pakistan, the participants vowed to follow in the footsteps of the martyrs to safeguard the country.