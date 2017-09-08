KASUR - A missing boy of Rao Khanwala was found dead in a pond and according to the Raja Jang Police, he was allegedly abused by unidentified suspects before strangulating him to death.

Rehman Ali, 11, went out of his house at 7pm and did not return. His family and the neighbours searched him everywhere but in vain. Announcements were also made through mosques but the boy could not be found. Rehman's cousin spotted his dead in a water pond and called the family. Police were informed about the incident and they fished his body out of the pond. The body was carrying torture marks at which the police shifted it to Kasur DHQ Hospital for post-mortem. Doctors there confirmed that the boy was intoxicated before he was abused and then strangled.

The incident sent a wave of shock among residents of the area. Rehman's parents lost their consciousness at the tragic death of their beloved. Relatives of the boy demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab IG Police and Kasur DPO Ismail Kharak take notice of the incident and arrest the culprits as soon as possible so that they could be awarded exemplary punishment.

It is to be noted that at least 10 children have so far been murdered in the same way after being abused whose culprits are still beyond the police noose. "Had the previous rapists-cum-murderers been made example for others, such incidents would not have been happened," locals said.