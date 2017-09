Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said the September 17 by-polls in NA-120 will decide the future of Pakistan.

Addressing a rally at Qartaba Chowk in Lahore, Imran said people’s vote will decide the future directions for Pakistan.

“Your vote will strengthen the judiciary. It will be an homage to the Supreme Court,” he added.