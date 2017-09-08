NAB chief approves references against Sharifs, Dar

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved filing three references against Sharif family and one against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the accountability courts.

NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry approved the references while chairing a meeting of the executive board at NAB headquarters, in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment of July 28 in the Panama Papers case.

Sources said the bureau will file references, in accountability courts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi today (Friday) or tomorrow, against disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz and daughter Maryam Nawaz, his son-in-law Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar, and Ishaq Dar.

“The references were prepared on the basis of the material collected and referred to by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its report and other material collected by the NAB during the course of the investigation,” a NAB statement read.

It said the first reference relates to the Avenfield Properties (Flat No16 and 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House, Park Lane, London), the second relates to establishment of Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Company in Jeddah and the third reference is about Flagship Investment Limited and 15 other companies. The fourth reference is against Ishaq Dar for possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

During the meeting, NAB chairman appreciated the work done by Lahore and Rawalpindi bureaus in completing the assigned task within the stipulated time. He said that prosecution of the cases will be followed up vigorously in the accountability courts.

The Supreme Court in its final judgment in the Panama Papers case had asked NAB to file the references in the accountability courts within six weeks.

The court had asked NAB to also implicate all the persons - including Sheikh Saeed, Musa Ghani, Kashif Masood Qazi, Javaid Kiyani and Saeed Ahmed - who have any direct or indirect nexus or connection with the actions of the Sharif family and Dar leading to acquisition of assets and funds beyond their known sources of income.

The court judgment also said that NAB might file supplementary references if and when any other asset, which was not prima facie reasonably accounted for, was discovered.

It had further said the accountability court shall decide the aforesaid references within a period of six months and if it finds any document filed by or on behalf of the respondents to be forged, it shall take appropriate action against the concerned persons.

Following the court order, the NAB divided the work of references preparation between Lahore and Rawalpindi offices and also constituted a 14-member Combined Investigation Team (CIT).

During cases preparation NAB investigators summoned Nawaz, his children, Dar, Safdar, National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmed and Javeed Kiyani for recording their statements, but only Ahmed and Kiyani appeared and recorded their statements.

Sharif, his children, and Dar contended that they would not appear before NAB investigation team until their appeals, filed in the apex court, against the Panama Papers verdict were not adjudicated. The Sharifs had also asked the NAB to send them a questionnaire in this regard.

NAB investigation team also got financial details of Nawaz, Dar and their families from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the Federal Board of Revenue.

Last Tuesday, the NAB Rawalpindi investigation team quizzed JIT head Wajid Zia, who earlier had also appeared before NAB Lahore on August 30 to record his statement as a witness against the Sharif family.

