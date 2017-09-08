National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his children, Hussain, Hassan, Maryam Nawaz, son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in accountability court, Islamabad today.

According to details, NAB prosecution team reached at registrar office with documents consist of more than 400 pages regarding references.

The references are related to London properties, Azizia Steel Mill and offshore companies.

Reference against Ishaq Dar is being filed under Section 14C which deals with holding assets more than apparent income.

While References against Nawaz Sharif are being filed under Section 9A which deals with hiding assets and giving gifts. All sub sections of 9A are being mentioned in the reference against Nawaz Sharif under which he can be imprisoned for 14 years.

Furthermore, references against Maryam Nawaz are being filed related to filing fake documents and distorting the investigation process. Under Section 31A accused can face three-year jail.