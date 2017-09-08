Vice Chancellor of University of Karachi, Prof Mohammad Ajmal Khan has clarified that the University has no student terrorist wings.

During a press conference the VC said, that no decision has been taken in terms of sharing the record of students’ with the intelligence agencies. But we are ready to cooperate with security departments.

According to the VC, the Intelligence agencies didn’t provide us with any information related to terrorist activities. Pakistan’s biggest varsity cannot function in perilous circumstances, and neither it’s our responsibility to provide security.”

Earlier, on the reports of radicalization and involvement of some students in the acts of terrorism, Karachi University authorities had decided to hand over the enrolled student’s record to the intelligence agencies.