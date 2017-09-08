ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan People’s Party leader Mir Baz Khan Khetran said on Thursday that former president Asif Ali Zardari was the only political leader who understood issues concerning Balochistan. Speaking to journalists here, Khetran said that it was the former president who granted Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan package and gave relief to the people of the province. “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is also the vision of Asif Ali Zardari.–STAFF REPORTER

(Former prime minister) Nawaz Sharif had no clue whatsoever about this corridor. Zardari gave Gawadar Port to China to facilitate the CPEC,” he said.

Khetran said that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Zardari realized that Balochistan had very little representation in the National Assembly while Balochistan was well represented in the Senate.

He said that the PPP was the only representative party of all four provinces. He claimed that in 2018 election, the PPP will win more seats in Balochistan.