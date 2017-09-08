LAHORE: Provincial Minister Human Rights and Affairs of Minorities Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said in a statement that Pakistan's sacrifices against terrorism cannot be denied and pure China friendship has been appreciated at all levels.

The Minister said that it is a descriptive statement of China to deny terrorism charges against Pakistan. He said that China believes that terrorism cannot be connected with any religion or a particular country. Pakistan China’s relations are long lasting and China always every moment of trial seen with Pakistan. The Minister has said through CEPC in Pakistan, 56 billion dollars being invested and some Apparel elements not digestive this investment that’s why the conspiracy is being made. He said that Pak-China friendship will always be written with golden letters in the history.