ATTOCK - The family of a youth who died in District Jail held a protest against the police and alleged that he passed away due to police torture in the jail.

The relatives of 18-year-old Mohsin of Dhok Gama Attock kept the Attock-Kamra Road and the main gate of Asfandyar Hospital blocked for hours alleging that the prisoner died because of police torture.

Mohsin had been arrested by ANF Attock almost two weeks ago as 150 gram heroin was recovered from his possession and was sent to District Jail where he died the other night.

His relatives including his brother Sajawal and uncle Sayyam placed the dead body in front of the main gate of Asfandyar Hospital and blocked the gate and main Attock Kamra Road for hours. They alleged that Mohsin had died because of torture carried out by ANF and jail officials. They said that now hospital authorities were even reluctant to show them the postmortem report. Sayyam alleged that they had paid Rs1 lac as bribe to ANF officials. They demanded that action be taken against those involved in torture and postmartem report be given to them. Later, the road was opened when the authorities ensured that justice would be done and postmartem report be given to them.

Medical Superintendent Dr Sultan Mahmood when contacted said that as per the rules if a prisoner dies in prison the postmortem report is handed over to the court only. Deputy Superintendent Jail Muhammad Mansha denied the torture allegations, and said that Mohsin has been in the jail for the last two weeks and had a meeting with his relatives on Eidul Azha and Mohsin never complained about torture.

ANF Deputy Director Taimoor also denied the allegations and said that Mohsin and the family were involved in different crimes and there were many FIRs registered against them. He said that Mohsin was arrested on August 25, 2017 and very next day he was sent to jail. Commuters traveling on Kamra Attock road and patients and their attendants faced lot of problems as the road and the main gate of the hospital was kept blocked for hours.