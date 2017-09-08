MULTAN/GUJRANWALA/SAMBRIAL/OKARA - The PTI workers and residents of Shah Rukan-e-Alam area staged a demonstration against genocide of Rohingya Muslims by the Budhists in Myanmar here on Thursday. A large number of protesters gathered at Ansari Chowk under the leadership of PTI's MPA Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari and carried out non-stop sloganeering against Myanmar government, the UN and Muslims leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Javed Akhtar, Mukhtar Ali Ansari, Dr Ali Akbar and others said that the Muslims were subjected to genocide in Burma as women, children and men were being burnt alive but the world powers kept mum on this barbarianism. They added that the Muslim states including Pakistan also kept silent on these crimes against humanity. "The Burmese army is killing Rohingya on mass level but our foreign minister is in a state of shock due to the disqualification of Prime Minister. That's why he is not saying even a single word of condemnation," they maintained.

They demanded Muslim states to unite at one platform and save the lives of Rohingya Muslims. They also asked OIC to convene on emergency ground and force the UN to take action against Myanmar. They said that the PTI condemned these crimes against humanity.

AAM LOG PARTY RALLY

In Gujranwala, a protest rally against violence and killing of Rohingya Muslims was arranged by "Aam Log Party'' here on Thursday in which hundreds of activists and citizens participated.

Chairman Aam Log Party Naseem Sadiq and city president Naveed Butt while addressing the rally condemned the killing of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and criminal silence of international community. The protesters chanted slogans against the government and the armed forces of Myanmar for the alleged atrocities against Rohingya Muslims on the basis of their faith. They appealed to the international community and Pakistan government to play due role to get stopped the killing of Rohingya Muslims. Rally was also attended by social personalities including Mian Khurram, Mumtaz Ahmed Butt, Malik Shahbaz, Rana Abbas, Imran Sabir, Anzar Ghakkar, Farooq Naz, Fazalur Rehman and others.

JOURNALISTS RALLY

In Sambrial, journalists staged a protest in front of Sambrial Press Club against brutal killing of innocent Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Press Club Sambrial arranged a rally which was led by Chairman Press Club Zeeshan Butt and senior journalist Nasir Warraich. The participants walked on Wazirabad Road by holding banners, placards and pictures of Rohingya Muslims. The rally was ended at Press Club Sambrial where Zeeshan Butt and Nasir Warraich addressed the participants. They said that killing of Rohingya Muslims is a conspiracy of some foreign powers which are against Muslims. They demanded the government of Pakistan to expel Myanmar's ambassador as reaction against killing of Rohingya.

In Okara, hundreds of citizens, led by Municipal Committee chairman Ch Muhammad Azhar, took out a protest rally against the killings of Rohingya Muslims and burning of their houses. The rally started from Ghousia Masjid Chowk and reached in front of Okara Press Club after marching through Kutchehry Bazaar, Chishtia Chowk, and MC Chowk. The rally participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the government of Myanmar.