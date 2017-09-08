MIRPUR (AJK)/NOWSHERA VIRKAN/SIALKOT - Various protest rallies were taken out here against the continued genocide of innocent Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. The genocide has forced over 130,000 Muslims to migrate to Bangladesh in the last couple of weeks.

The protest demonstrations were staged by various segments of the society including business community, lawyers, activists of social political and religious and human rights organizations to vehemently condemn and protest over the state-sponsored extremists violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state. Hundreds of Muslims including infants, elderly persons, women and children have been slaughtered and the worst and ugly situation has prompted thousands of Muslims to flee to the neighboring country.

In Mirpur, in response to the the call made by Ch Mehmood Ahmed, Chairman Joint Action Committee of six local traders organisations, hundreds of people belonging to all walks of life thronged the streets as a protest against Myanmar's genocide against the persecuted Rohingya minority.

The demonstrating people raised slogans against the killing of innocent Muslims in Barma as well as in occupied Jammu & Kashmir demanding the United Nations and human rights organisations to immediate intervene to get the genocide of Muslims stopped.

Addressing a rally at Shaheed chowk, speakers called upon the government of Pakistan to immediately manage grant refuge to the Rohingya Muslims as it had given refuge to over four million Afghans. They said being the Islamic state, Pakistan should move for ridding the Muslims rid of their mass killing in Barma.

They further demanded that the government of Pakistan immediately end diplomatic relations with the Burmese government. In the state's capital city, a large number of people took to the streets against the persecution of Rohingyas and blocked the roads for traffic and demanded an end to the genocide of Muslims. The participants were holding placards, demanding international community take note of the brutalities against Muslims in Myanmar.

Likewise, local lawyers staged a protest demonstration here on Thursday against the persecution of minority Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. They demanded an end to the killings of innocent Muslims. The furious lawyers also chanted slogans against the Burmese government. They deplored the violence against Rohingya refugees and called for an investigation of the reported massacres.

In Nowshera Virkan, different schools of thought protested against the state-sponsored brutalities against Rohingya Muslims.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami, Mustafai Tehreek and Tehreek Minhajul Quraan took out rallies. All the participants gathered at Haidiri Chowk and protested against the Myanmar government for Killing Innocent Muslims. They demanded Pakistan government play role for early solution to the issue.

Press Club Nowshera Virkan President Mushtaq Ahmad condemned the Muslims' massacre. He said the silence of Muslim rulers on the serious issue was shameful. The Muslim rulers must raise voice against-the genocide of Muslims at the international level, he demanded. In Daska, a large number of the local journalists took a rally against the ongoing Muslims' persecution in Myanmar.

The protesting journalists were carrying banners and placards. They chanted anti-Myanmar slogans, besides, burning the flags of Myanmar. They strongly condemned the Rohingya Muslims' persecution in Myanmar. They unanimously passed the several condemnation resolutions and urged the UNO and OIC to take serious notice of this inhuman brutality. They also asked the Pakistan government to disconnect its diplomatic relations with Myanmar like the Maldives with immediate effect.