ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology will meet today (Friday). During the meeting, the Ministry of Science of Technology will brief about the standards developed for the packaged milk, tea whitener and powdered milk.

The meeting early this year directed the Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to prepare parameters and quality control standards for package milk, tea whiteners and powder milk within three months and report the committee.

In last meeting, while briefing the committee, the DG PSQCA said that out of 22 milk providers in the market only six got licences.

Likewise, out of 638 bottled drinking water companies, only 392 got licences. Some 314 Banaspati gee companies and 275 cooking oil companies got licences.

The committee had also expressed reservations over the PCRWR and the CDA for non-provision of safe drinking water to the residents of Islamabad.

According to sources, Chairman PCRWR will brief the meeting about the water quality of Islamabad.

The research Institute believes that there is no arsenic in the ground water of twin cities, however, micro biology of the filter plants is issued.

CDA filtration plants were installed to prevent micro biology (germs) in water, but due to poor maintenance they have been adding germs to drinking water, an official said. He said the water of tube-wells is safe for drinking and it does not contain any micro biology or harmful chemicals, including arsenic, as the tube-wells pull water from depth.

However, the supply lines pollute the water as the sewerage water is mixed with drinking water at certain points. Officials will also present quality test results from 28 water filtration plants of ICT by CDA.

The PSQCA is a National Standard Body of the country to not only advice the Government on standardization policies, programs and activities to promote industrial efficiency and development, but also to protect consumers’ interest.

Ensuring quality standards in food items to checking safety measures in locally assembled automobiles, all fall in preview of the authority.

The meeting would discuss the reasons behind the failure of PSQCA whether it is incompetence or the staff is not performing in connivance with the industry.

Pakistan is one of those countries where obsolete rather antique cars are assembled and are sold at the price of latest technology.

According to official data, the death rate in accidents is very high in the country due to absence of safety gadgets in the automobiles. The luxury cars tagged at a whopping price above two million rupees mostly lack basic safety features like airbags.