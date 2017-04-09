MANDI BAHAUDDIN-A passing-out parade of 1,500 jail wardens was held at Pakistan Rangers Academy on the completion of their military training.

Punjab Minister for Prisons Ahmed Yar Hinjra as the chief guest congratulated the wardens on achieving the high standard in military training. He said imparting military training to security staff of jails was need of the hour to deal with the security threats. Now, the jail wardens must be skillful in handling sophisticated weapons, machine guns and commando techniques to deal with terrorists, he hoped.

He said it was a great pleasure that the military training had raised wardens equal to the soldier status. Earlier, the minister reviewed the smartly turned out parade and awarded prizes to wardens winning top positions in different fields of the military training. He also awarded cash prizes of Rs70,000 to top four wardens of the batch. Regarding pay structure, the minister said jail security staff would get what Punjab police was receiving.

DIG Prisons Mirza Shahid Salim Beg, DC Shaukat Ali, DPO Umar Salamat, Commandant Pakistan Rangers Academy Col Asghar and other Rangers officers were also present. The minister thereafter visited District Jail and inspected inmate lines, cook houses and the hospital. He praised the jail administration over satisfactory affairs. He later visited District Headquarters and called on DC and discussed with him matters of public interest.